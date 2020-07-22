Deputies investigating 11-year-old shot in the face in Cypress

Crews respond to a shooting in the 19700 block of Ridge Falls Ct. Wed. morning in Cypress.



Medics treated an 11 yo male w/ a gunshot wound to the face. @memorialhermann Life Flight transported to MH - TMC in serious condition.



— Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) July 22, 2020

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after an 11-year-old was shot in the face at a home in Cypress.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Ridge Falls Court.Deputies say they received a call at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday The boy was shot on the side of his face.He was airlifted to Memorial Hermann. His condition was not immediately known.Authorities are still trying to find out what led to the shooting.