Deputies investigating 11-year-old shot in the face in Cypress

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Ridge Falls Court.
Deputies say they received a call at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday The boy was shot on the side of his face.
Crews respond to a shooting in the 19700 block of Ridge Falls Ct. Wed. morning in Cypress.— Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) July 22, 2020
Medics treated an 11 yo male w/ a gunshot wound to the face. @memorialhermann Life Flight transported to MH - TMC in serious condition.
Photo: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO #hounews pic.twitter.com/qkQZHuQKj1
He was airlifted to Memorial Hermann. His condition was not immediately known.
Authorities are still trying to find out what led to the shooting.