Deputies investigating 11-year-old shot in the face in Cypress

Medics are treating an 11-year-old boy for a gunshot wound in the face. (Cy-Fair Fire Department)

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after an 11-year-old was shot in the face at a home in Cypress.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Ridge Falls Court.

Deputies say they received a call at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday The boy was shot on the side of his face.



He was airlifted to Memorial Hermann. His condition was not immediately known.

Authorities are still trying to find out what led to the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypressshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chinese consulate in Houston ordered to close
Ft. Bend Co. deputy charged in shooting death of deputy constable
Tropical wave in Gulf could bring flooding rains to Texas
China says it will retaliate after consulate ordered to close
How a Houston-area tour helped heal US-China relations in 1979
Marco Rubio blasts China amid Houston consulate closure
Ft. Hood investigating 3rd soldier death in the last month
Show More
Judge blocks state takeover of Houston's Harvey program
Is dining outside safe during COVID-19? Experts weigh in
Suspect shot by police during SE Houston chase
Families of city workers who died of COVID-19 issue warning
Video shows shouting match over face masks at Walmart
More TOP STORIES News