3-year-old boy shot to death by mother's boyfriend, HPD said

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old boy has been shot to death in southeast Houston following a domestic dispute between a mother and her boyfriend.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6200 block of Almeda Genoa around 7 p.m. Friday.

Houston police chief Art Acevedo said when officers arrived on the scene they realized a woman and her child had been shot.

Acevedo said the woman was shot in her leg and hand and transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in stable condition. The boy unfortunately did not survive his injuries.

Police said the woman got into some type of argument with her boyfriend and decided to leave and seek shelter at her ex-boyfriend's house.

The woman's current boyfriend showed up with an assault- style rifle and broke into the home and started shooting.

Officers tried to arrest the suspect, but when he wouldn't comply, he was shot multiple times. The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

Acevedo said there is surveillance video of the incident but it won't be released until after a full investigation has been conducted.

