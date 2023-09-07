ABC13 talks with a child sexual abuse survivor and Child Advocates of Fort Bend CEO, who shares the resources available to help families heal.

FBI seeking unidentified man seen in video with child sexual assault victim

The FBI is seeking information on an unidentified man who officials say was seen on video with a possible child sexual assault victim.

The video above is from a previous story.

The unidentified man, referred to as John Doe 47 by the FBI, was first recorded with a child by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August 2020. Officials say he was heard speaking English in the video.

John Doe 47 is described as a Black man, likely between 18 and 25 years of age.

The FBI shared these images of the man.

Anyone with information is urged to submit a tip on the FBI's website or should call the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

No charges have been filed in this case, and John Doe 47 is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. It's unclear where the crime occurred.

SEE RELATED STORY: 18-year-old suspect held without bond in murder, sexual assault of 11-year-old neighbor in Pasadena