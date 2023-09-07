FBI seeking unidentified man seen in video with child sexual assault victim

The FBI is seeking information on an unidentified man who officials say was seen on video with a possible child sexual assault victim.
The unidentified man, referred to as John Doe 47 by the FBI, was first recorded with a child by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August 2020. Officials say he was heard speaking English in the video.
John Doe 47 is described as a Black man, likely between 18 and 25 years of age.
The FBI shared these images of the man.
Anyone with information is urged to submit a tip on the FBI's website or should call the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).
No charges have been filed in this case, and John Doe 47 is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. It's unclear where the crime occurred.
