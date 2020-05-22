Fugitive wanted on charges of sexually assaulting a child in SE Houston

WANTED: Fugitive suspected of aggravated sexual assault of a child. If you know where police can find Gabriel Chavez, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. - HPD 970418-19 - 3900 blk. S. Shaver St. - @houstonpolice #hounews https://t.co/yfBAb4DveF pic.twitter.com/yG5Rz1Cl94