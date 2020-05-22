Fugitive wanted on charges of sexually assaulting a child in SE Houston

Gabriel Cesar Chavez, 30, is accused of sexually assaulting a child in July 2019 in southeast Houston, according to Houston Crime Stoppers.
It happened in the 3900 block of South Shaver.
Chavez is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and black hair, and is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
WANTED: Fugitive suspected of aggravated sexual assault of a child. If you know where police can find Gabriel Chavez, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. - HPD 970418-19 - 3900 blk. S. Shaver St. - @houstonpolice #hounews https://t.co/yfBAb4DveF pic.twitter.com/yG5Rz1Cl94— Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) May 22, 2020
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
