Fugitive wanted on charges of sexually assaulting a child in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man at the center of a sexual assault investigation involving a child is on the run and authorities need your help to locate him.

Gabriel Cesar Chavez, 30, is accused of sexually assaulting a child in July 2019 in southeast Houston, according to Houston Crime Stoppers.

It happened in the 3900 block of South Shaver.

Chavez is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and black hair, and is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

RELATED: Houston fugitive wanted for super aggravated sexual assault of a child
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfugitivehouston police departmentsex assaultmost wantedsex crimecrime stopperssex abusechild sex assaultsex crimes
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in Buffalo Bayou near downtown Houston
Street racers get away after innocent driver flies off I-45
Gun owners being tracked by thieves in COVID-era spike
Texas unemployment rate hits worst on record at 12.8%
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Matthew McConaughey delivers masks to rural Texas hospitals
Houston bar owners prepare to reopen today
Show More
Meet 4 sisters brewing some of the best beer in town!🍻
Cement truck rollover blocks S. Loop westbound at Fannin
More heat is expected until rain arrives this weekend
Biden: If you can't choose me over Trump, 'you ain't black'
9-year-old with autism at center of Amber Alert found dead
More TOP STORIES News