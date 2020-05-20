Houston fugitive wanted for super aggravated sexual assault of a child

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in locating a fugitive wanted for super aggravated sexual assault of a child.

On June 20, 2019, HPD received a report of sexual assault that occurred in the 800 block of Lanham Lane.

Police say the child victim made an outcry of sexual abuse.

Detectives learned that 43-year-old fugitive Rafael Delarosa allegedly abused the child victim.



Authorities describe Delarosa as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'11", 220 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Super aggravated sexual assault is different than regular sexual assault in that it involves continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Aggravated sexual assault can be upgraded to super aggravated sexual assault if the victim is under six years old, or if the offender has previously been convicted of sexual assault of a child under 14 and they commit the same crime again.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
