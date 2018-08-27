Parents allegedly leave 11-year-old child home alone in Spring to go to concert in Detroit

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say a couple left their 11-year-old daughter alone for at least a day and a half while they went to the concert.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
A couple is charged after authorities say they left their 11-year-old daughter alone at a home in Spring for a day and a half while they traveled to a concert in Detroit.

John Michael Guerrero, Jr. and Virginia Yearnd are both charged with abandoning a child.

On Aug. 23, authorities say that the child's great aunt called deputies after speaking to the girl on the phone who then told her she was home alone.

The girl said that her parents left the day before, on Aug. 22., to go to Detroit to see the band Godflesh.

When deputies went to the house, they found the child cooking food on the stove. She told officials that she tried to call her parents but only got their voicemail.

Deputies say they tried to call her parents for over an hour. Guerrero never answered or returned a phone call.

Yearnd later called back and told deputies she was in Louisiana.

According to court documents, she later admitted to being in Detroit for the show and claimed that her sister was supposed to come check on her daughter.

However, the girl told deputies that no one told her to call the sister and she didn't have any information on who to contact if she needed anything, court records show.

She told authorities this wasn't the first time she was left alone. She also didn't expect her parents to return until midnight on Aug. 24.

The girl was released into the custody of a neighbor.

Guerrero and Yearnd have not been arrested yet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
concertchild endangermentchild abandonedSpring
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
JJ Watt shows how Harvey donation money is being spent
Liberty Island evacuated after propane tank fire
WHO IS SHE? Woman caught on doorbell camera raises questions
Deputy shoots and kills armed man outside flea market
Five new Chick-fil-A menu items you will crave on Sundays
Man uses purse and broom to chase off violent salon robbers
Video shows moments before deadly Jacksonville shooting
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
Show More
Competitor: No one deserves to die over playing a videogame
Bullied 9-year-old killed himself after coming out at school
Blood-sucking 'kissing bugs' spread dangerous disease
11-year-old patient visited by Drake to get heart transplant
Emergency C-section for woman hit by accused repeat DUI driver
More News