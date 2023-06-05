Man accused of biting pregnant girlfriend and 3-year-old child after getting splashed in kiddie pool

Angel Torres, 23, faces three charges after allegedly biting the child and assaulting two other family members on the same day.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is accused of biting a 3-year-old girl and assaulting two other family members over the weekend, and it all may have been over getting splashed in a kiddie pool.

Angel A. Torres, 23, is in custody on three felony charges: injury to a child, assault of a pregnant person, and injury to an elderly person.

Court records state that on Saturday, June 3, Torres bit the child on the shoulder because she splashed him in a kiddie pool.

Documents then allege he bit his pregnant girlfriend, leaving a mark, before pushing her 67-year-old mother down twice.

Torres remains behind bars as of Monday on a $30,000 bond for all three charges.

He's expected to be back in court Tuesday.