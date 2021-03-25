death investigation

Juvenile's body found burned and buried in Liberty County, 2 charged with murder

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men face murder charges after the body of a juvenile male who was reported missing was found burned and buried Tuesday in a remote part of Liberty County.

Randy Norlan Salinas, 26, of Channelview, and Cade Cates, 23, of Dayton, were jailed on charges related to the discovery, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

Family members of the victim, whose age and identity have not been revealed, contacted authorities last week to report him missing from Harris County, authorities said. On Saturday, a family member told investigators the juvenile had been killed and buried near County Road 3015 southeast of Cleveland.

While authorities attempted to search a five acre plot of land over the weekend, they were kept away from the property, authorities said. A search warrant issued Tuesday allowed them access where they found human remains in a burn pile near Cates' residence. A partially burned and decomposed body was found among the debris, according to the sheriff's office.

In addition to the murder charge, Cates, identified as the victim's half-brother, was arrested on an unrelated robbery charge.

An autopsy was ordered to determine the victim's identity and cause of death.
