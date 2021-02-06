Mother, boyfriend charged in death of 1-year-old child

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of a 13-month-old child who died Friday has been charged in relation to the death, and her boyfriend was also charged, authorities said.

The baby girl, identified as Fernanda Morales, was brought into an emergency care center in west Harris County on Thursday night, where her mother and the boyfriend claimed she had fallen from a rocking horse and became lethargic, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Medical personnel at the center said the baby had multiple blunt force injuries that were not consistent with the couple's claim, investigators said.

The child was flown to Texas Children's Hospital in the Texas Medical Center, where she died. Preliminary autopsy results confirmed what medical personnel found when the child was first brought in, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

The child's mother, Mercy Morales, 22, and her boyfriend, Victor Almanza, 18, were taken to jail on charges of injury to a child.

Morales is being held on a $100,000 bond. Bond information for Almanza was not immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild abusechild deathbaby deathparents charged
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot to death in NW Houston road rage incident
Man shot to death outside east Houston hotel
Stay home for Super Bowl, health experts warn
At a glance: Road rage attacks against children in the Houston area
9-year-old shot in head in road rage incident, sheriff says
Sunshine returns late Saturday, big cooldown next week
Snow and ice possible in Texas before Valentine's Day
Show More
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids
NFL writes to Biden offering all stadiums as vaccine sites
Men accused of robbing, tying up teens during their online classes
Bar found responsible for assault on former Astros player's kids
Houston and Harris Co. rent relief delayed until March
More TOP STORIES News