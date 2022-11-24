Child custody exchange ends with 3 shot after woman's boyfriend opens fire on her ex, HPD says

The woman's new boyfriend pulled out a gun, shooting the ex-boyfriend, his mother, and his brother, police said. The suspects are still on the run.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child custody exchange ended with three people shot in northeast Houston, police said.

The shooting took place at about 7:56 p.m. Wednesday at the home of woman's ex-boyfriend on Friendly Road near Tidwell.

Police said a woman and her new boyfriend showed up at her ex's home, which led to a fight.

The woman's new boyfriend pulled out a gun, shooting the ex-boyfriend, his mother, and his brother, according to police.

All three are expected to survive.

As for the woman and her boyfriend, they took off in a vehicle and remain on the run, police said.

An investigation is underway, but if you know any information on this incident, you are urged to contact Houston police.