Child among 2 dead inside Sugar Land home

SUGAR LAND DOUBLE HOMICIDE-SUICIDE INVESTIGATION: Sugar Land Police Department just confirmed an adult and child were found dead inside a Greatwood home. A discovery they made following a suicide just northeast of San Antonio. I’m live on @abc13houston at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/wrqC9Wquz4 — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) February 11, 2020

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are connecting the deaths of a woman and a boy inside a Sugar Land home to a man's apparent suicide just outside of San Antonio.Investigators descended on a home Tuesday in the Greatwood neighborhood of Sugar Land.Chief Eric Robins, Sugar Land police, said officers received a welfare check call regarding the home's owner, who was earlier found dead in Guadalupe County, which is about 150 miles away. Authorities believe this person's death was self-inflicted.Officers then came to the home in Greatwood to notify family of the death, where they found two bodies, one of which appeared to be that of an 8 or 9-year-old child. The chief said the deaths appeared to be from gunshots.Meanwhile, a medical examiner identified the body found in Guadalupe County as 53-year-old Richard James Logan, of Sugar Land. He was found with a single gunshot wound in the San Marcos area, the county's sheriff's office said.An investigation is underway, and police are treating the scene in the neighborhood as a homicide.