Can't pay for your Chick-fil-A meal? Outage may be to blame

Chick-fil-A Sawyer Heights located at 2222 Shearn St.

Chick-fil-A Houston Center located at 1200 McKinney St. Suite 363

Chick-fil-A located at 5377 Dallas Pkwy. Frisco, TX

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A few restaurants in Texas, including two in the Houston area, are reporting outages that are impacting service and payments Friday afternoon.So, if you're having trouble paying for your Chick-fil-A order, you're not alone. The issue is reportedly nationwide."We are currently unable to process any credit or debit cards and have limited ability to process mobile transactions through the Chick-fil-A app," the fast food restaurant said in a statement.Staff is currently only accepting cash payments for orders.Here are the following locations that have been affected:ABC13 has reached out to Chick-fil-A corporate for a statement and is waiting for a response.