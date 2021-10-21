Sports

2022 Chevron Houston Marathon race crew volunteers needed

2022 Chevron Houston Marathon in need of volunteers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 is counting down to a big day happening in January, the 50th Chevron Houston Marathon.

Registration for the city's largest one-day sporting event is now open for anyone looking to run in the 5K, half or full marathon on Jan. 16.

If you've seen the Chevron Houston Marathon specials on ABC13, you've likely seen many of the inspirational stories that propel these runners forward; but did you know it also takes thousands of motivated volunteers just to put up this event each year?

Volunteers are needed to sign up now for race day in January.

If you would like to help all of Houston cross the finish line, registration for the 50th anniversary volunteer race crew is now open.

Sign up to join the 2022 HOU Race Crew on the Chevron Houston Marathon website.
