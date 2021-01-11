Runner Honors Late Grandfather in Virtual Chevron Houston Marathon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- LaToyia Adams first got into fitness about 10 years ago, when her doctor told her she had high blood pressure and was on the path to diabetes. She started out with small workouts, then became obsessed with running. LaToyia went from a 5k to a 10k to a half marathon, and now full marathons and triathlons.LaToyia has run the Chevron Houston Marathon for the last six years, fundraising for six different charities. This year she is running the 2021 virtual Chevron Houston Marathon for Vita Living, a Houston nonprofit that helps adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.While the charities motivate LaToyia to keep going each year, this year she will also be thinking about her grandfather. He passed away from COVID-19 a few weeks ago, and she said he is her inspiration to get out there and run.LaToyia's message to other runners taking part in the virtual race, "Get out there and do your best. Push hard, stay strong, stay positive and just do the dang thing!"