Tom Hanks' son Chet accused of abusing, threatening girlfriend in Sugar Land home

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The girlfriend of Tom Hanks' son, Chester Marlon Hanks, has filed a protective order against him in Fort Bend County after he threatened and abused her on multiple occasions, court documents allege.Hanks, who goes by Chet, began dating his girlfriend in March 2019.The first incident occurred on Oct. 18, 2020 at the Windsor Court luxury hotel in New Orleans while Hanks was filming for the show "Your Honor."According to the woman, the trouble began when she said she wanted to leave the hotel for food, but Hanks wanted her to stay in the room and order through Postmates. While they were out, his girlfriend alleges Hanks grabbed her wrist forcefully, saying that they were going back to the room.The woman says she was able to break away from him as he made statements like, "Why don't you want to be with me?"Later in the night when the couple was back in the hotel room, things escalated.While she was lying in bed, she claims Hanks shoved and verbally harassed her, telling her that, "he would not allow what happened with his mom and dad's relationship to happen to ours."The protective order shows that when his girlfriend tried to leave, Hanks grabbed her right arm, knocking over tables. She described grabbing her backpack in an attempt to leave, but Hanks again allegedly would not let go, dragging her away from the door and accusing her of taking his phone.Hanks is accused of swinging her by her backpack, causing it to break, then pushing her into a table and calling her a "ghetto black bitch."The struggle continued, with her saying he threatened her multiple times, including that, "He was Chet Hanks and I wasn't s---,' and "if I left, he would jump off of the balcony."Even though security arrived and asked to speak with the woman directly, she says that Hanks stayed by the door, and she told them everything was fine out of fear of future issues and tarnishing his name and brand.A second incident allegedly happened a week after Hanks returned to their Sugar Land home around Dec. 22, 2020.According to the protective order, Hanks threatened to kill her and himself even as her 9-year-old twins were in the home. After New Year's, the victim alleges, those types of threats continued while she had family over.On Jan. 6, 2021, Hanks' girlfriend says things got even worse when she told Hanks she was leaving him. Around Jan. 8, 2021, she recalls in the court document that she returned to their Sugar Land home to move her belongings.As she was packing, Hanks followed her and questioned her. While in the kitchen, Hanks put his hand on a knife and moved toward her, the protective order said.The woman says she picked up a pot and swung it in the air to try to get away, but he grabbed her wrist. Eventually, the altercation moved outside in front of the home, where he allegedly wrestled to grab her phone as she recorded him and kicked her."During this process, I was screaming and asking for help," she said in the court documents. "A man driving by stopped, yelled for Chet to get off me and called the police."The victim goes on to say that at one point, Hanks ran back into the house to look for his gun, which she hid earlier after he said he was having suicidal thoughts.It ended when she was finally able to call the police through her assistant's phone since they had not yet arrived while Hanks drove off.Under the protective order, Hanks is barred from communicating directly with his girlfriend, except through an attorney, and from coming within 200 feet of her. He also can't possess a firearm.ABC13 reached out to Hanks' attorney, Marty D. Singer, who says the claims against his client are false. In a statement, Singer said:Singer adds Hanks is suing his girlfriend over money she allegedly stole to pay for travel expenses for her, her friend, and for rent, among other things, totaling $5,759 in fraudulent charges to Hanks' debit card. The girlfriend is also accused of stealing Hanks' property, including a couch, a bed and a flat screen TV.