"Rifle is on his lap. Right hand is on the rifle. He's unconscious, slumped over," an officer can be heard saying on Rangecast audio.

FBI drug investigation ends with a driver dying by suicide in a wild chase, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What started as some type of FBI operation ended with a driver dying by suicide in a wild chase, according to Houston police.

It started at about 10 p.m. Wednesday when the FBI violent crime task force was conducting an operation in north Houston involving drug charges, authorities said. As that was going on, authorities say a man got into an SUV and took off.

The chase started on the North Freeway near Richey Road.

Police can be heard on Rangecast audio during the chase saying the suspect shot at them. They said no officers were hurt and they did not shoot back.

"I spiked him at Gulf Bank. I spiked him at Gulf Bank," an officer said.

They set out spike strips trying to get him to stop, and it all came to an end in the 4500 block of North Shepherd in Independence Heights.

"Rifle is on his lap. Right hand is on the rifle. He's unconscious, slumped over," an officer is heard saying.

"As our officers were exiting the vehicle, they heard a gunshot. They gave the suspect verbal commands, and they did not a get a response back," Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir with the Houston Police Department said.

The man was pronounced dead in his vehicle.

Police believe he was involved in the initial drug investigation, but his name has not been released. All we know is that he was in his late 20s or early 30s.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.