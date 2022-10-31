1 of 2 suspects wanted in active investigation arrested in chase that ended in crash, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One of two suspects wanted in connection with an active investigation was arrested after a chase with Harris County deputies ended in a crash, authorities said.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The chase started at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday in Harris County and ended when the suspects crashed on State Highway 149 and Jackson Road in Magnolia, Montgomery County deputies said.

The suspects got out of the vehicle and started running. A DPS high-altitude surveillance plane got involved and tracked them into the woods, deputies said.

It appeared that one of the suspects may have had a high-powered rifle.

It wasn't until 11:52 p.m. that one of the suspects was detained and taken into custody, the sheriff's office said.

As for the other suspect, the search is still on for him.