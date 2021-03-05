Charming Charlie announces return to Houston area with 2 stores

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston fans of glittery baubles and beads and reasonably priced womenswear: rejoice. A cherished and home-grown retailer is making a charming return. Charming Charlie announced the opening of 14 new locations across the U.S. in March and April, including two in the Houston area.Stores in First Colony and Willowbrook Mall will showcase Charming Charlie's vibrant, color-blocked staging and apparel, handbags, fashion jewelry, gifts, beauty, shoes, scarves, tech, travel, pets, kids and goods for special occasions, according to a press release."Houston is not only my hometown, it's also the city where Charming Charlie first opened its doors," founder Charles Chanaratsopon tells CultureMap, exclusively. "Our Houston fans put the brand on the map. To have Charming Charlie return to Houston, and Texas state, well, suffice it to say, I'm beyond pleased and grateful."