Woman charged with child endangerment after 5 children rescued from SE Houston apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officers had little options trying to get into a southeast Houston apartment.

A boarded-up back window and a front door blocked shut with a table and a mattress kept them from trying to enter.

The only other opening was another window, which officers climbed before encountering the reason they were called to the freeway-side complex: five small children alone without an adult, potentially for days.

The police department disclosed those harrowing details in what they're calling a child endangerment case uncovered at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Casa Grande Apartments just off the Gulf Freeway and Monroe Drive.

The children, whose ages range from as old as 11 and as young as 1 year old, were removed from the apartment and taken to Texas Children's Hospital to be checked out, police said.

The children were then released to their aunt or foster parent, an HPD spokeswoman said.

Who may have been responsible for these children? According to police, Charlotte Sharee Williams was detained as officers looked further into the kids.

HPD confirmed Williams was charged with endangering a child with intent to return, but police did not immediately make clear her exact relationship to the children.

Charlotte Williams, seen here in a booking photo, is accused of leaving five children alone in a partially boarded-up apartment in southeast Houston.

Houston Police Dpartment



