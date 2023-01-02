Charlotte Fire: 3 dead, 2 hurt in scaffolding collapse at construction site

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Three construction workers were killed in a scaffolding collapse that happened in Charlotte on Monday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. at a construction site on East Morehead Street, near Euclid Avenue, according to Charlotte Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, Charlotte Fire Captain Jackie Gilmore said they found collapsed scaffolding and workers who had fallen about 70 feet from the scaffolding.

Paramedics later confirmed two more construction workers were taken to the hospital, but were not seriously hurt.

Dozens of first responders, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Charlotte Fire, were at the scene investigating, according to ABC affiliate WSOC.

All construction work at the site has been put on hold until an investigation into the collapse is complete.

Investigators are expected to release more details about what happened later Monday.