Charges dropped against couple accused of faking pregnancy

Charges have been dropped against a couple accused of faking a pregnancy and infant death to collect sympathy donations.

Kaycee and Geoffrey Lang were charged last month after police say a friend reported to authorities that something did not seem right.

According to the criminal complaint, the Langs claimed their newborn son died hours after he was born in July.

Police said the couple posted pictures of what appeared to be a baby doll and claimed it was their son before starting a GoFundMe account, according to WTAE.

The couple was facing charges in Westmoreland and Somerset county, but the charges in Westmoreland were withdrawn.

The District Attorney's Office in Somerset County said the two counties agreed to prosecute the couple in Semerset only.

Charges are expected to be re-filed against the Langs soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniachild deathpregnancygofundme
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11-year-old dies days after collapsing at football practice
Texans lose to Panthers 16-10, now 2-2 on season.
Texans hold moment of silence for Deputy Dhaliwal
Funeral services set for Deputy Dhaliwal
Dhaliwal's loved ones remember fallen deputy
Community gathers to pay respects to fallen HCSO Deputy
Alleged deputy killer Robert Solis has lengthy criminal history
Show More
NYPD officer, suspect killed in violent arrest
Teen sucked in water park's drain was put in coma
What is Rosh Hashanah?
Chicago road rage fight caught on camera under investigation
Baby can't stop laughing when dad says 'W": Video
More TOP STORIES News