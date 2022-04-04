UH RB 1 step closer to NFL dream and his parents have been there for every step

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A University of Houston football player had zero college offers and one dream his senior year of high school - to play in the NFL.Running back Chandler Smith, who graduated from Oak Ridge high school, bet on himself and joined the football team as a walk-on. He worked really hard, earned a scholarship, and on Friday, Smith took one step closer to that dream by taking part in the UH's Pro Day. It's a combine attended by 312 of the 32 teams in the NFL.Smith even got handoffs from Texans general manager Nick Casserio at the workout."I was excited because I wanted to show the Houston Texans I could be that guy. I can handle it, on third down conversion I can get the first down. I can return kicks, I can do it all for you," said Smith.Along the way, with front row seats to Smith's journey, are his parents, mom Shawn and dad Richard."As his mother, it's been just amazing to get to this point because he's (Chandler) worked his tail off," said Shawn. "We've been at it from beginning to end. This is like the pinnacle of everything coming together."Smith said he remembers going to the UH vs Navy game in 2015."It was emotional for me this morning. I remember sitting up in the rafters my senior year with no offers. I wanted to take a chance on myself and go to UH," said Smith. "Now to get an opportunity with the NFL, it meant everything to me."