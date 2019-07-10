Dashcam captures chain reaction crash involving 18-wheeler on US-290

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5309556" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston police say a water delivery truck ran through the area of N. Gessner and U.S. 290 when the crash happened.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5181600" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One of the passengers says the driver eventually corrected themselves before exiting the highway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dashcam video shows an 18-wheeler causing a chain reaction crash which sent one car out of control, and another flipping over and over.The accident happened Tuesday at about 11:45 a.m. on US-290 near Antoine.The video shows an 18-wheeler veer into another lane, striking one car and sending it across the freeway out of control.That vehicle struck another vehicle and rolled over three times on the freeway.The Houston Police Department said one person was transported to the hospital.The investigation into the accident is ongoing.