Suspects at large after man shot 7 times in cellphone store robbery in northeast Houston, police say

We need your help to identify the suspects wanted in an aggravated robbery that occurred on May 6 at a cell phone store at the 8500 block of Jensen. The store owner was shot multiple times during the robbery. If you recognize them, call @CrimeStopHOU. https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx pic.twitter.com/NBKsWlHPhM — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) May 16, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for two suspects that shot a man seven times during a robbery at a cellphone store in northeast Houston on May 6.The shooting happened near the 8500 block of Jensen at about 7:30 p.m. The video shows two men wearing ski masks walking into the store.One suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money from the victim, investigators say.Police say the victim used his handgun to open fire at the suspects and missed. That is when one of the suspects fired several rounds at the victim, hitting him seven times.The victim was taken to the hospital and is recovering from his injuries.The robbers stole a box of cellphones and cash police say. The video shows them running away from the building.According to police, the suspects are described as black males. one wearing a black hoodie and pants. The other wearing a black jacket and pants with white stripes.If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are urged to call Crime Stoppers of Houston directly at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at