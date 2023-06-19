Caught on camera: Hero school officer saves child from getting pinned between 2 cars

PARK RIDGE, N.J. -- Fast work by an alert school police officer prevented a tragedy in New Jersey.

Dramatic video provided by the Park Ridge Police Department shows the moment Officer Mike Stallone rescued a kindergartner last week after she nearly got pinned between two cars - one of them in motion - during dismissal time at West Ridge Elementary in Park Ridge, Bergen County.

"The kindergartener stepped up, and she turned around to grab something," said Stallone. "I felt like I had to get her out of that danger immediately."

Officer Stallone has been in law enforcement for over twenty years.

He is now a special law enforcement officer at West Ridge, charged with making sure students are safe at all times while at school.

He's been on this job for just three weeks, and in that short time, he's already proven his own worth.

"We're here to do whatever we can to try and make it a safe environment for the kids," he told Eyewitness News.

"Officer Stallone is a safety officer," said Park Ridge Police Captain Joseph Rampolla. "And by being here, we think of worst-case scenarios. But what happened with that little girl is something that happens any day - or any other type of emergency where we have an officer on scene ready to help out."

Officer Stallone says he views his role as more than just a job. It's a promise to this community.

"It's a pleasure, the kids are truly precious," he said. "It's good to be able to take care of the kids and make sure they have a great childhood here."