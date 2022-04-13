Bay City Police searching for thief stealing catalytic converters from businesses

BAY CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Bay City Police need your help catching a thief caught on camera stealing catalytic converters from an area business.Detectives released video of the suspect holding an exhaust emission control device in each hand and believe the suspect is responsible for at least two thefts in one night. The suspect took a catalytic converter from a van at the Creative Care Children's School which transports children to and from day care. Investigators tell ABC13 that 45 minutes later, two catalytic converters were taken off of one van at the Bay City Janitorial Services near the 2800 block of 7th street in Bay City around 6am April 6th. Police believe the same person is involved in both crimes. They do not believe the suspect is from Bay City due to no one recognizing him and might be from the greater Houston area.Catalytic converter thefts in the Houston-area have become very costly and in recent weeks deadly.The Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office reported two suspects were killed and another was injured after stealing the devices and leading police on a chase that ended in a crash in northwest Harris County on April 9th.Deputies say the suspects lost control of their car, flipped and struck multiple trees, then caught on fire.The Harris County Sheriff's Office reported a week earlier that three men were charged with capital murder in the death of off-duty deputy Darren Almendarez, who was shot in a grocery store parking lot.Almendarez confronted suspected car burglars who were trying to steal the catalytic converter from his truck outside the Joe V's Smart Shop in the 2900 block of FM 1960 at Aldine Westfield at about 8:35 p.m. April 7th.Bay City Police said on average it costs consumer $800 to $1,000 dollars to have a stolen catalytic converter replaced.Anyone with information in this case is asked to Detective Lunsford at 979-323-1723.