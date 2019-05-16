Cash could be teen's motive for filming woman in restroom

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- "I'm disappointed he's out already," Kasey Smith tells ABC13 Eyewitness News.It's obviously not sitting well with her, knowing Kenaz Douglas, who she said recorded her during a very private moment, is out on bond."I never thought in a million years that this would really happen to me," Smith said. We've changed Kasey's last name for this story to protect her identity.It happened while she was using the bathroom at Sears in the Deerbrook Mall."I got up, I seen a phone under the stall recording me," she said.She didn't hesitate to confront him."I was banging on the stall trying to get him out the stall," Smith said.She yelled out trying to get help and eventually, Douglas ran out.Smith said her male friend chased after him and they got into an altercation in a stairwell, and Douglas ran away. Humble police were able to arrest him in the parking lot.However, with so many lingering questions, ABC13's Mayra Moreno went looking for him to get some answers. Douglas opened the door."Why did you do it?" Mayra asked. He didn't say much at first, but then he apologized to the victim and her friend."I'm sorry for what I did to her," he said. "(And) for hurting him."Douglas mumbled that he had done this before for money, and soon after closed the door."Very disturbing someone was that close to me while I was doing something personal," Smith said.