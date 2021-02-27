fatal shooting

1 dead, 5 injured in SW Houston carwash shootout

HOUSTON, Texas -- A man was shot to death Friday night, and five others were wounded in a shootout at a southwest Houston carwash.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 8700 block of Beechnut Street near La Roche Lane.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the carwash and found one man who had been shot in the torso, according to Houston police. He also had a graze wound to the head. He was expected to survive, police said.

While they were trying to find out what exactly happened, police received calls from local hospitals where five other men had arrived with gunshot wounds, said Lt. R. Willkens with Houston police.

One of the men died at the hospital. The conditions of the others involved were not known Saturday.

Investigators were still working to determine how the shooting started. They recovered at least one weapon at the scene.
