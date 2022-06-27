murder

Woman charged with capital murder after killing her sister and dumping her body, records say

The boy said he complied to his mother's request because he "feared what she may do to him," records say.
Woman asks 13-year-old son to help hide her sister's body, records say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman accused of killing her sister who was found shot to death on April 1 in north Houston is still on the run, police say.

Carmen White has been charged with capital murder, records show.

She was arrested back on Feb. 8 on a charge of a terroristic threat to a family member and possession of a controlled substance. White has warrants out for her arrest for not appearing in court in connection to those charges.

On April 1 at about 11:30 a.m., patrol officers with the Houston Police Department responded to an industrial metal work business in the 3500 block of Cherry Street regarding a burned body found by a witness who notified a railroad employee.

Autopsy results identified the body as Cynthia Cervantes, White's sister.

A family friend told authorities that he noticed White's strange and odd behavior since her sister's death.

Records state that the woman asked her 13-year-old son to help hid her sister's body, and he did because "he feared what (his mother) may do to him."



He said he noticed White became paranoid and extremely nervous on April 8 after she insisted on trading her vehicle she had bought on March 5. She claimed the air conditioner was broken.

White's gray Chevrolet HHR was spotted on camera footage from Texas Blending and Warehousing on April 1, investigators said.

The family friend was shown images of the vehicle and was able to identify it as White's, pointing out the marks on the vehicle and a yellow dent on the driver's side and rear paper tags.

Records indicate a significant amount of blood was detected in the "rear cargo area and on an envelope found under the front driver's side seat." Police are still waiting on the DNA results from the blood recovered from White's car.

The friend also told authorities that White had a motive for killing her sister. He said White was mad that Cervantes called the police on her and wanted to get back at her sister.

White asked her ex-boyfriend and his girlfriend to help move her sister's body to her trunk, but he declined, documents state.

That's when, according to records, White asked her 13-year-old son to help.

The boy said he "reached down and lifted what felt like human legs, so he dropped the legs on the ground."

He said his mother became extremely aggressive and he "feared what she may do to him, so he gave in out of fear for his safety."

