Carjacking suspect surrenders after chase, tense standoff with police

The suspect refused to stop for police and ended up crashing into a pillar on a building.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man wanted in a carjacking led police on a chase that ended in a standoff overnight in southeast Houston, authorities say.

During the chase, the suspect crashed the car in a parking lot off the Gulf Freeway near Howard.

He sat in the car, initially refusing to surrender.

Police said they didn't know if he had a gun, so they waited with guns drawn for about half an hour before shooting off bean bags at the car, busting out the back window.

The suspect then surrendered without incident, authorities say.

He was taken to the hospital for injuries he sustained from the crash.

Officials told ABC13 the car was taken in an earlier carjacking.

