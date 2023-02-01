2 on the run after stealing Jeep and shooting vehicle's owner, deputies say

A man driving a white Jeep Grand Cherokee was shot in the leg during the carjacking, but the people who did it were nowhere to be found.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Two carjackers who shot a man are on the run after fleeing from deputies in Spring Tuesday night, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened at about 9 p.m. in the 17100 block of Carroll Lake Drive in the Champion Springs neighborhood, off Louetta near Champion Forest.

According to authorities, the owner of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk was carjacked, then shot in the leg.

Deputies chased the carjackers in the stolen SUV down Highway 249, but lost the vehicle.

The owner was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

