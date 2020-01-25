Video captures suspect stealing car at Florida airport with mother, baby still inside

FORT MYERS, Florida -- A man was arrested after he stole a car outside of an airport in Florida and drove off with a mother and her baby still inside.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment that the man ran up to the car in the departures area at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers.

The video shows the family unloading at the curbside when the suspect gets in, quickly followed by the mother, just in time to get her baby in the back seat.

The father tried to hold on to the car, but was dragged and knocked down.

Authorities say the suspect, 36-year-old Addi Maqableh, had just stolen a purse at a restaurant inside the terminal before the carjacking.

He was later arrested at a nearby hotel and is now facing several charges, including robbery and kidnapping.

The vehicle was also found and the mother and baby were not injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaairport newsfloridacrimearrestbabycarcarjacking
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News