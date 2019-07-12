Carjacker beaten to death after stealing car with kids inside

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- Philadelphia police are still reviewing video to determine who, if anyone, should face charges after the deadly beating of a car theft suspect.

The theft happened at approximately 9:50 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, a mother was traveling with her three kids when she stopped to visit her boyfriend at a pizza shop, leaving the car running with the children inside.

That's when police said 54-year-old Eric Hood jumped into the vehicle and took off.

But the suspect didn't get far. The vehicle became stuck in traffic at a red light. That's where police say the parents of the children caught up to the car, removing Hood from the vehicle.

"They were able to pull this car thief out of the vehicle. He fled on foot about a half a block. And the boyfriend caught up to him and there was some sort of physical struggle that ensued," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Hood managed to break free from the children's father, and continued to flee across the street. That's when, police say, a crowd gathered around Hood and forced him to the ground.

The crowd allegedly kicked and punched Hood until the arrival of responding police officers.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The children were not injured.

Police are currently waiting for the Medical Examiner's Office to determine a cause of death, as well as a toxicology report to determine if there were any drugs in Hood's system at the time of his death.

Upon the return of the ME's results, police will confer with the District Attorney's Office about possible charges related to the case.

SEE ALSO: Angry father slaps stepdaughter's 12-year-old bully, police say
EMBED More News Videos

Records say James Peace threatened the Deer Park boy not to tell police, or he'd beat him up.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniacrimeu.s. & worldcarjacking
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News