FBI looking for Special Agent candidates in the Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas -- The FBI is looking for Special Agent candidates in the Houston area.
Applicants must be U.S citizens, between 23 and 36 years old, have a minimum of a bachelor's degree from a U.S. accredited college or university, and have at least two years of full-time professional work experience, among other requirements.
Applicants must also attend an invitation-only Diversity Agent Recruiting information session on May 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Cypress.
Those interested in attending can apply at www.fbijobs.gov. You must select "Apply to Jobs" and search "Houston DAR" to find the application.
For more information about a career as an FBI Special Agent visit www.fbi.gov.
