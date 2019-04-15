Careers

FBI looking for Special Agent candidates in the Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas -- The FBI is looking for Special Agent candidates in the Houston area.

Applicants must be U.S citizens, between 23 and 36 years old, have a minimum of a bachelor's degree from a U.S. accredited college or university, and have at least two years of full-time professional work experience, among other requirements.

Applicants must also attend an invitation-only Diversity Agent Recruiting information session on May 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Cypress.

Those interested in attending can apply at www.fbijobs.gov. You must select "Apply to Jobs" and search "Houston DAR" to find the application.

For more information about a career as an FBI Special Agent visit www.fbi.gov.
