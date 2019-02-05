Listings have been full of "dream jobs" with companies looking for people to eat pizza, run a private island, and be a professional cat cuddler. If you're wanting to travel the world, but also have bills to pay, this is the dream job for you.
Royal Caribbean has opened applications for its 'Shore Explorer' role. One lucky person gets to test the cruise line's excursions for three weeks this summer and get paid 2,000 a week for the opportunity.
No longer will you have to rely on #throwbackthursday to keep your Instagram grid lit up with exotic travel snaps: The apprentice will visit a glacier in Alaska, explore Osaka in Japan, zip line in Dubai and go white water rafting in the Norwegian Fjords.
The successful applicant will also have the opportunity to experience a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Royal Caribbean's new and exclusive private island in the Caribbean, Perfect Day at CocoCay, all while shadowing expert photographer Russ Francis.
Royal Caribbean said it is looking for "an adrenaline junkie" who "has a unique ability to capture a moment and tell a story in a simple social media post."
Even better, applications don't require a lengthy cover letter or CV update - you just need to share your favorite travel experience in a picture or video on Instagram, Insta stories or IGTV and with #ShoreExplorer and @RoyalCaribbeanUK.
The winner will be judged by The Vamps' James McVey, Managing Director of Royal Caribbean Ben Bouldin, travel writer Nadia El Ferdaoussi and Russ Francis, the company's 'Instagrammer In Chief' who was given the role after winning a similar competition two years ago.
Unfortunately, the role is only open to British and Irish citizens ages 21 and over. You can see the full terms and conditions here.
