Telling lies at work: survey says it's more common when you're unhappy with job

By ABC7.com staff
The less satisfied people are at work the more likely they are to lie to others at the office.

That's according to a recent survey from Simply Hired.

Of more than 1,000 people, 41% say they are not satisfied at work - and say they tell at least one white lie a week.

And the most common lie?

The kind that buys time away from colleagues, like "I'm not feeling well" or "I already have plans after work."
