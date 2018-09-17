HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A young man is hoping Houston drivers will take a second out of their commute not to give him money, but a chance.
Deandre Matthews graduated from an electrical trade school back in February but hasn't had any luck finding work.
He recently saw our story on another Texas man who found a job by holding a sign that read, "Hungry for Success."
Matthews was inspired and made his own sign to hold at Wallisville Road and the Beltway.
He tells us he will work hard and give a job everything he has. All he needs now is an opportunity.
