A homeless man from Texas is getting job offers after handing out resumes.

A young man is hoping Houston drivers will take a second out of their commute not to give him money, but a chance.Deandre Matthews graduated from an electrical trade school back in February but hasn't had any luck finding work.He recently saw our story on another Texas man who found a job by holding a sign that read, "Hungry for Success."Matthews was inspired and made his own sign to hold at Wallisville Road and the Beltway.He tells us he will work hard and give a job everything he has. All he needs now is an opportunity.