Houston graduate seeking electrician jobs hands out resumes on the street

Deandre Matthews doesn't want a handout, but needs a hand up on a job opportunity.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A young man is hoping Houston drivers will take a second out of their commute not to give him money, but a chance.

Deandre Matthews graduated from an electrical trade school back in February but hasn't had any luck finding work.

He recently saw our story on another Texas man who found a job by holding a sign that read, "Hungry for Success."

Matthews was inspired and made his own sign to hold at Wallisville Road and the Beltway.

He tells us he will work hard and give a job everything he has. All he needs now is an opportunity.

Homeless Texas A&M graduate gets more than 200 job offers after handing out resumes on the street
A homeless man from Texas is getting job offers after handing out resumes.

