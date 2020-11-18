Careers

Industries seeking remote employees into 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Back in March, we saw almost an overnight shift. Companies went from operating in an office to their employees' homes, and experts say this is not something that is going away any time soon.

Before COVID-19, just 5% of the population was working from home, and now over 40% is working from home according to Flex Jobs.

Career development manager Brie Reynolds with Flex Jobs, a remote job search site, says remote work is only going to grow in the coming months into 2021. She says in the last seven months, they have seen interesting increases in certain career fields looking for employees to work from home or remotely. Here are the top seven to expect in 2021.

  1. Computer and IT
  2. Customer service
  3. Education and training
  4. Accounting and finance
  5. Medical and health
  6. Marketing
  7. Business development and Sales


"If you have any previous remote experience, you want to make sure that you are putting that on your resumes, talking about that in your cover letter, and that can be occasional remote work or 100% full-time remote work," Reynolds said. "As long as you had that experience, communicating remotely away from other people, using your phone or email or whatever that might be, that can count."

She said you should have a technology skills section on your resume that shows employers you're capable of using different systems to successfully work from home.

When should you start applying for remote jobs for 2021?

Reynolds said a big misconception is that hiring slows down during the holidays. She says you should actually start looking and applying now.

She says a lot of job seekers fall off around this time, so there will be less competition, and applying now could land you a job at the start of the new year.

