How to find a work from home job without getting scammed

"I was a teacher for many years and decided I needed a change," said Helen Buckner, independent consultant at Ciao Bambino.
If you're looking to change careers and want to work from home, you might have a fear of getting scammed.
Buckner knew she wanted to work from home, but she just didn't know who to trust.
"I started looking online to find jobs and some of them were scams. I was kind of worried about that," said Buckner.
That's when she found Flex Jobs, an online company that specializes in flexible, remote, and part-time jobs.
RELATED: Highest paying jobs you can land without a 4-year degree
I spoke with Brie Reynolds, a senior career specialist at Flex Jobs, via FaceTime to find out how they take the worry out of being scammed.
"We have a team of job researchers that spend close to 100 hours combined every day looking for these jobs. They pre-screen every job and company," said Reynolds.
"They send emails every day about different jobs you might be interested in," said Buckner.
After just three months, Buckner landed a job with Ciao Bambino, a luxury travel agency company that specializes in travel with children.
Not only was Buckner a teacher for 14 years, but she's also traveled to 40 countries herself, making this her dream job.
"I help busy parents plan fantastic vacations with their families," said Buckner.
RELATED: Work from home jobs that pay more than $12 an hour
To sign up, you do have to pay for a subscription. The one-month package is $14.95, three months is $29.95 and one year is $49.95.
"I found my job within three months, so I would recommend the three-month subscription. I started with the one month, but it was very economical," said Buckner.
Work-from-home jobs are in high demand. It's one of the most asked questions on our 'Who's Hiring in Houston' Facebook group.
Flex Jobs has a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. If you're not happy with its service, you'll get a full refund.
To learn more about Flex Jobs, visit their website at flexjobs.com
Looking for a job? Join our "Who's Hiring in Houston" Facebook page.