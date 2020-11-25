Society

Texas grandparents send cardboard cutouts to take their place at Thanksgiving

ROCKWALL, Texas (KTRK) -- When these grandparents learned they wouldn't be able to share the holidays in-person with their family this year, they decided to take a different approach.

Missy and Barry Buchanan told ABC's "Good Morning America" that they wanted to be "present" for Thanksgiving without putting themselves at risk for COVID-19.

RELATED: New Caney photographer captures families' lives on front porch in time of COVID-19

The grandparents ordered two six-foot cardboard cutouts of themselves and mailed them to their children in time for the holidays.

"My daughter got hers first. She texted, 'Omg!' and called and said, 'This is the funniest thing we've ever seen,'" Buchanan told "Good Morning America," adding that the kids propped up the cutouts and took pictures.

SEE MORE: Houston muralist's amazing chalk art inspires amid pandemic

The grandparents said the cutouts helped relieve some stress from the pandemic for their loved ones during the holidays.

"Family love is not going to change whether we're there or not," she added. "It's a reminder that there's still something to laugh about."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydallasholidaytexas newsfamilygrandparentscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thanksgiving threat: Fort Bend Co.'s infection risk level raised
ABC13 answers your questions about COVID-19 vaccines
Family mourns dad killed in crash involving HPD before holidays
UH postpones Tulsa game over COVID-19 for 2nd week in a row
2nd $1,200 stimulus payment should happen soon
Houston homeless surprised with authentic Thanksgiving meal
Wet streets for the morning commute as cool front blows in
Show More
Pearland's iconic German restaurant is closing its doors
Walmart can't sell liquor in Texas for this reason
A Grammys savage: Beyoncé leads with 9 nominations
Kendra Scott and Favor team up to deliver holiday gifts across Texas
The Texans' 1st Thanksgiving game was a notorious one
More TOP STORIES News