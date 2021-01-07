action 13

Car and home insurance savings are possible with help from the state

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A great way to save money in 2021 is to take a look at how much you spend for insurance.

The first of the year is a good time to review your policies and see if you can cut costs.

If you have not taken a look at your car and homeowner's insurance in a while, you may find that you are spending too much for coverage you may not need anymore.

Car insurance is a good place to start.

If your vehicle is older and paid off, it may be time to lower the amount of collision or comprehensive coverage.

As for home owners policies, if you have an emergency fund, it may be time to increase your deductible.

Even if you want to keep the coverage you currently have, shopping around for lower rates can also cut your costs.

One place to start is with your current insurance companies. You can call them and see if you qualify for any discounts.

A big one right now deals with driving less. If you are working from home, let your insurance company know, as that can lower your bill.

If you prefer to shop around, the state of Texas has a free website that can help you compare prices.

"You can put in some basic information about your home, your car, and we will give you some sample rates, and we are not going to ask for personal information," said Mistie Hinote with the Texas Department of Insurance. "No one is going to call or email you afterwards, so you don't have to worry about that. You can get sample rates and then you can decide, 'oh, these two companies have good rate."

Visit the Texas Department of Insurance website to check out the comparison tool.

You can also give the Texas Dept. of Insurance a call at 1-800-252-3439.

