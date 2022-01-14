fatal crash

1 person dead after car slams into building in southeast Houston, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

1 person dead after car slams into building in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person is dead after a car struck a building in southeast Houston.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. in the 11100 block of Cullen Boulevard. Initial information from police is that a car left the roadway and hit a building.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Details surrounding who the deceased victim is or if anyone else was injured were not immediately available.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashfatal crashcar into building
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Robbery suspect accused of sparking chase arrested
Innocent driver killed, 2 kids and deputy hurt in chase and crash
Man who helped save deputy's life says he wished he could do more
Girlfriend grabbed wheel before couple crashed on I-45, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Robbery suspect accused of sparking chase arrested
Feds now involved in deadly Astroworld Fest investigation
Cruz and Cornyn reaffirm opposition to federal voting rights bill
Alec Baldwin turns over cell phone in 'Rust' shooting investigation
Here's how you can get free home COVID tests
Harris County bans criminal history question on job applications
Strong cold front brings chilly and breezy conditions this weekend
Show More
Traffic cheat sheet for drivers wanting to avoid marathon runners
Goodbye 'godsend': Expiration of child tax credits hits home
Looking for a seasonal job? Apply for open gigs with RodeoHouston
Tesla unveils 1st look at 'Megapack' power storage park in Angleton
Who benefits from Navient student loan settlement?
More TOP STORIES News