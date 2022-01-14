1 person dead after car slams into building in southeast Houston, police say

HPD Vehicular Crimes is en route to a fatal crash at 11100 Cullen Boulevard. Preliminary info is about 4 p.m. a vehicle left the roadway and struck a building.



One person was reported deceased.



No other info at this time. #HouNews #HouTraffic pic.twitter.com/zVVHWLBjQt — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 14, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person is dead after a car struck a building in southeast Houston.The crash happened at about 4 p.m. in the 11100 block of Cullen Boulevard. Initial information from police is that a car left the roadway and hit a building.One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Details surrounding who the deceased victim is or if anyone else was injured were not immediately available.