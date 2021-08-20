Texas nature park soars with first bald eagle sighting of the season

HILL COUNTRY, Texas -- There's no other way to put it, folks: The eagle has landed.
Canyon of the Eagles Nature Park & Resort, located in the Highland Lakes region along with Lake Buchanan near the Hill Country community of Burnet, is reporting it had its first sighting of the season of a mature American bald eagle on August 1.
The sighting, which comes months earlier than the normal first sighting of the season, was noted after an eagle-eyed resort staffer spotted the bird, a species that usually returns to the area October through March for the nesting season. That's when birdwatchers and nature lovers flock to the park and surrounding areas in hopes of spotting the majestic American bald eagle.
