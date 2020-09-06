13-year-old cancer survivor brings awareness to Childhood Cancer month

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The American Cancer Society estimates more than 11,000 children under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer this year.
Since September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month, Eyewitness News thought it would be the perfect time to introduce a survivor who is trying to make change.
"I know what it's like to go through cancer," survivor Sadie Keller said. "I know how hard it is. So, I feel like September is really the time to fight for childhood cancer and have our voices be heard."
Keller, who is now 13-years-old, was diagnosed with cancer at age seven.
Now a survivor, she's working to give a voice to a countless number of other young cancer patients.
When President Trump signed a new cancer research and treatment bill called the STAR Act, he gave Sadie the pen.
"I was treated with chemo that are very old," Keller said. "That particular chemo can cause my heart to be affected later in life. My bones are really weak from the steroids that I took."
She worked alongside Texas congressman Michael McCaul who founded the Childhood Cancer Caucus and shepherded the new law through congress.
"Sadie became my best lobbyist on the hill," said Rep. McCaul. "We were able to bring an army of survivors of cancer to the hill to pass great legislation that is now saving children's lives. "
McCaul told Eyewitness News that this is the most rewarding work on Capitol Hill, and he's not finished.
Together, he and Sadie authored a new book. All proceeds will go to childhood cancer charities, and they hope to donate a copy to every child undergoing treatment in the United States.
"We need more treatments so there are no more later side effects from the chemo," said Keller, "And, so that childhood cancer isn't a thing anymore."
