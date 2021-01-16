Pets & Animals

Homeowner in Canada creates display of polar bears with snow

CANADA -- A polar vortex of sorts outside a home in Canada.

An abundance of white cuddly bears that are carved out of snow were created in Manitoba.

Some are cubs, others full grown.

One is seen climbing a tree and another behind a bush.

The woman who lives in the house has been at this Build-A-Bear project for about a week and plans to keep going.

For what it's worth, it's not supposed to get above 25 degrees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspolar bearsnowfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Turner reports 'disturbing pictures' of clubs to TABC
Spring man charged in Capitol riot is a Purple Heart recipient
Family with COVID-19 couldn't smell smoke to detect house fire
Group calls for Sen Ted Cruz's resignation at protest
Man holds 40-day vigil outside wife's hospital window
New study finds COVID-19 increases risk of pre-term birth
Far-right celeb 'Baked Alaska' arrested in Houston for DC riot
Show More
Kamala Harris to be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor
CDC issues warning on new COVID-19 variant
Used car shoppers likely to find big deals on MLK Day
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Katy defeats Cedar Hill in state UIL 6A championship
More TOP STORIES News