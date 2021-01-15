chevron houston marathon

Runners hope to break records with virtual Chevron Houston Marathon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 2021 Chevron Houston Marathon may be virtual, but one group of runners is keeping the spirit of competition alive.

Calum Neff, the 2020 "Last Runner Starting", is attempting to set a new Canadian National 50k record on Sunday.

He will run with five women hoping for big accomplishments of their own. They want to qualify for the USA 50k ultrarunning team.

The runners have worked hard to create a route at a secret location, and it will be certified by the governing body USA Track and Field.

Neff said he's excited to take part in the virtual race and make it feel special like other years.

