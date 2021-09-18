video game

New 'Call of Duty' tournament coming to Houston entertainment hot spot

By Steven Devadanam, Houston CultureMap
HOUSTON, Texas -- As any legit gamer knows, there are shooters and then there is the Call of Duty franchise. The colossal military gaming juggernaut unites players young and old, who delight in head shots and "pwning" their foes (usually strangers across the nation or globe) online.

Now, serious Houston Call of Duty operators can enlist in a new tourney at one of the city's hottest entertainment destinations.

Palace Social, located at 4191 Bellaire Blvd, known as the buzzy Houston bowling/amusement hot spot, will host its first-ever "Call of Duty: War Zone" tournament. The shoot-em-up bash will be held from Friday, Sept. 24, to Sunday, Sept. 26, from 3 to 9 p.m.

