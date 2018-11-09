MALIBU, Calif. --A fast-moving wildfire in Southern California has scorched a historic movie set and forced numerous celebrities to join the thousands fleeing flames that have claimed homes and prompted the total evacuation of the celebrity enclave Malibu.
Kim Kardashian West, Scott Baio, Rainn Wilson and Guillermo del Toro are among numerous celebrities forced to evacuate their homes, in some cases hurriedly trying to arrange transport for their horses. The wind-driven wildfire has destroyed the homes of Caitlyn Jenner and "Dr. Strange" director Scott Derrickson and the historic Paramount Ranch where shows like HBO's "Westworld" and "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" were filmed.
We lost our home, but we are all safe and that’s the important thing. Gonna be offline for awhile.— Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) November 9, 2018
My house is in that. #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/dNLhcpiD38— RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2018
Evacuated last night. Bleak House and the collection may be endangered but the gift of life remains. Thousand Oaks and Agoura are still in danger. Malibu is being evacuated.— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 9, 2018
The blaze started Thursday night and by Friday had pushed toward Malibu and the Pacific Ocean, prompting evacuations in Malibu, Calabasas, Agoura Hills and other nearby areas.
Alyssa Milano said her home was "in jeopardy" amid her attempts to safely evacuate her five horses. The actress ultimately got the help she needed and tweeted that her horses were safe. "My children are safe. ... Everything with a heartbeat is safe."
Horses are finally safe. My children are safe. My home is in jeopardy but... everything with a heartbeat is safe. Thank you all for your concern.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2018
To those who insisted on still being hurtful because our political affiliation is different, you are what is wrong with the country.
In an Instagram video, Jenner confirmed she was safe after evacuating her home.
Kardashian West posted a video on Instagram of an area on fire with a message "Pray for Calabasas." She said she landed back home, spent an hour packing and evacuated shortly afterward.
Derrickson said he is safe despite losing his home.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.