Cable man opens fire during robbery attempt while working in north Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Police said the two repairmen were working on a cable box around midnight on when gunmen approached them.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A teen suspect was shot several times after he and another person tried to rob two cable repairmen in north Houston, police say.

Police said the two repairmen were working on a cable box around midnight on Fulton Street and Veenstra when the gunmen approached them.

"It was just real quick. We were expecting the worst," said one of the technicians, who did not want to be identified.

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, the technician said he and his partner were just getting started with their work for the night when two guys ran up to them, one with a gun, and demanded money.

He says the suspect fired off a shot before he was able to get on the ground.

"I went down to the ground and that's when he put his knee on my back and hit me on my sides. I thought it was over and that's when I started hearing the gun exchange right over me," the technician said.

He says his colleague, with a concealed handgun license, quickly drew his gun and fired back, warding off the suspects.

Police say one of the suspects was shot in the leg. He collapsed at the scene and was taken to the hospital. Investigators say he is in critical but stable condition and charges are expected.

The other suspect and a getaway driver are still on the run. They were last seen in a grey four-door sedan.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingrobberygunsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fight breaks out during Texans and 49ers joint practice
Houston Texans roll out gameday food dishes for 2018 season
Teen with terminal illness becomes honorary firefighter
The ABCs of the new school accountability system
Houston ISD touts improvements at under-performing schools
High-tech tops anti-gun violence panel's recommendations
Swimmer suffers puncture wounds in shark attack
Splendora ISD capturing kids' hearts for safer schools
Show More
Puerto Rico officials say all of island now has power again
HCC offering free classes for senior citizens
84-year-old man shot in back during morning walk in Baytown
Did you see this? Be Someone sign transformed into laser show
Legally blind Texas teen gets $10K glasses that let her see
More News