Butterball recalls 14K pounds of ground turkey due to blue plastic concerns

Consumers with questions can call the Butterball Consumer Hotline at (800) 288-8372.
PHILADELPHIA -- Butterball is recalling more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey due to the possibility of blue plastic embedded in the products.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall Wednesday. The ground turkey items were produced on Sept. 28, 2021.

The following products are subject to the recall:

  • 2.5-lb. trays containing "farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey" with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.




  • 3-lb. tray containing "Kroger GROUND TURKEY" with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.




FSIS says the products bear establishment number "EST. P-7345" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The FSIS says they received consumer complaints about the plastic. There have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to consumption of these products.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers and/or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the agency say.

